Lulu Sena protested against BDA policies

Bhubaneswar: Lulu Sena activists on Monday launched a stir against the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in front of the BDA office here in the city on Monday and handed a memorandum to the BDA officials complaining against BDA’s current plan approval policy. The activists alleged that BDA’s defective policies are troubling the poor and middle class citizens aspiring for building own houses.

Youth Congress leader and Lulu Sena activist and Bapi Lenka said that as per BDA’s new policy, plots which are not connected with at least 30-feet wide road are not being approved for house constructions. Earlier, the authorities used to approve plots, connected with 20-meter wide roads. The change in policy has troubled many middle class house seekers here in the capital.

Meanwhile BDA Secretary Debraj Senapati said that BDA and the Government are aware of the plot holders’ problems. He informed that they have sent some proposals to the Government in this regard. But the decision has not been taken as the model code of conduct is in force for the three-tier Panchayat polls. The decision will be taken soon after the election ends and will be implemented accordingly.