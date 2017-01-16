Lucky draw scheme makes 45 lakhpatis

Mumbai: After the government announced of lucky draws to promote digital payments post demonetisation, it has been learnt 45 people have already won an excess of one lakh.
Over the past three weeks, 15 winners have won one lakh prize amount and 614 other winners consisting of both merchants and customers have been rewarded Rs 50,000, and almost 6.500 beneficiaries are getting Rs 10,000 every week.
The lucky draw started by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to appease citizens after demonetisation and also to boost the digital economy, in fact, helped increase the number of people using digital modes of payments as compared to the past.
The mega prizes will be given out to all eligible consumers who transact digitally from November 9 last year up to April 14, 2017 under the scheme.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as the top five states with the maximum number of winners.