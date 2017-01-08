Lucknow hit and run: 4 labourers killed, ex-SP MLA’s son among two held

Lucknow: Four labourers were killed and six others have been injured after a car hit a night shelter in Lucknow’s Dalibagh area in the wee hours on Sunday.

The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when the accident happened at around 2 am. Around 50 labourers were sleeping inside the night shelter. Of the six labourers who have been taken to the hospital, four are severely injured sources said.

As per sources, all the occupants of the car tried to flee the scene; however, two of them, including the son of a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, were caught by the locals. Three other occupants are said to be absconding. Initial investigation has revealed that the duo was drunk.