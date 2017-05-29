LSD affair: Woman alleges Secretariat employee for harassing her sexually

Bhubaneswar: An employee of the State Secretariat has been alleged of sexually assaulting a woman of Mayurbhanj district on the pretext of marriage.

As per complaint lodged by the victim, the accused had been allegedly harassing her sexually on the pretext of marriage and then started forcing her to indulge in prostitution racket. He had also rented a house in the state capital where the both were staying in a live-in relationship.

However, the victim vehemently opposed the accused from indulging her into the sex trade, but meanwhile she had to face merciless physical torture from him.

She has filed an FIR here at the Mahila PS and her statements have been recorded by the police. The victim woman has reportedly revealed her ordeal and stated that the accused is an employee of the State Secretariat.