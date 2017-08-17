LPG gas leak: Three minors burnt alive in fire mishap

Sambalpur: In a tragic incidence, three children, including a brother and sister were burnt alive after a fire broke out due to a LPG cylinder leak in a house at Ranikhenda village under Sasan police limits in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

The Son and daughter of Narottam Jagat, residing as a tenant in the house, along with a neighbor child were killed in the fire mishap.

The deceased were identified as Simran (10), Aryan (8) and the neighbor girl (5). Reportedly, a gas stove in an adjacent room suddenly caught fire which spread to the room in which the children were sitting and watching television.

Meanwhile, police with the help of fire brigade has started a probe on possible reasons of the mishap.