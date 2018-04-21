Headlines

LPG connections distributed to 70,000 beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday distributed LPG connection to more than 70,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The event named ‘Ujjwala Panchayat’ was organised as a part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan introduced by the Central Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “The PMUY beneficiaries have shown an encouraging trend towards the sustained use of LPG. More than 80 percent of beneficiaries have come back for the second refill. The average per capita consumption of a PMUY beneficiary is 4.32 cylinders while the national average is seven.”

“PMUY has been hugely successful in facilitating ease of living for rural poor and is a tool of empowerment for women from BPL families. In the last two years, a total of 3.58 crore LPG connections have been released under the scheme. The scheme targets to reach out to 8 crore more households”, Pradhan added.

Over 3 lakh women beneficiaries participated in the Ujjwala Panchayat organised at 667 places across Odisha.

 

