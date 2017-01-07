Headlines

Low pressure to turn into depression, rains likely in north

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure building up on south Andaman Sea is intensifying into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Due to a trough line inside 5.8 km of the low pressure induced area, a cyclonic storm is developing which is likely to turn into a depression. As a result some places of northern Odisha might get rains.

Meanwhile, changes in temperatures have been experienced in different stations in the station with day time temperature increasing while mercury dropping during the nights.

Angul, Phulbani have experienced minimum temperatures of 7 degree Celsius with the latter the minimu of 6.8 degree Celsius while Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Hirakud, Daringibadi have recorded mercury staying within 8 to 10 degree Celsius.

