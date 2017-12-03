Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha from December 7

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department today said that a low pressure area has been formed over the south Andaman sea and it is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha from December 7.

As the farmers of the state are still reeling under the crop loss due to unseasonal rain last month, the latest rainfall forecast is likely to bring more miseries to them.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the well marked low pressure area over south Andaman sea and adjoining strait of Malacca now lies over north Sumatra coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level.

The low pressure is likely to convert into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal in next 36 hours and move towards north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast.

As per preliminary reports, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Subarnapur, Balasore, Bargarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to this system, informed the regional MeT office Director Sarat Sahu.