Headlines

Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha from December 7

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department today said that a low pressure area has been formed over the south Andaman sea and it is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha from December 7.

As the farmers of the state are still reeling under the crop loss due to unseasonal rain last month, the latest rainfall forecast is likely to bring more miseries to them.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the well marked low pressure area over south Andaman sea and adjoining strait of Malacca now lies over north Sumatra coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level.

The low pressure is likely to convert into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal in next 36 hours and move towards north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast.

As per preliminary reports, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Subarnapur, Balasore, Bargarh, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to this system, informed the regional MeT office Director Sarat Sahu.

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
2.0K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.2K
Latest News Update

Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top