Low pressure to trigger heavy rain in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in North and South Odisha in next 24 hours, the local meteorological centre predicted today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over South Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places in North Odisha likely to occur during next 24 hours, a bulletin of the meteorological centre read.

Besides, rain/thundershower likely to occur at most places in Odisha during next 24 hours, it predicted.

Strong gusty surface wind from Southeast direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast, it added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.

