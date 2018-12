Srinagar: A low intensity quake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

No casualty has been reported.

According to Met office there was no report of any damage to the buildings or properties.

The quake had its epicenter in the Jammu and Kashmir region and was felt at 9.52 a.m.

It originated at a depth of 15 km inside the earth, Met officials said.

Reports said the valley is geologically situated in an earthquake prone zone.