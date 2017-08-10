Low intensity bomb found on Amritsar-bound train defused

New Delhi: Days before 70th Independence Day, security agencies in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi railway station found a suspicious unattended package, later found be a low intensity device, on a Amritsar-bound train, sources said.

Earlier, the train was was stopped at Amethi for checking and two coaches were vacated and bomb disposal squad was also called for aiding the operation.

“A package with a ‘sutli’ (thread) wrapped, two lighters and little powder material strewn around was found in the train (Akal Takhat Express/12317),” a GRP official said, adding, “The suspicious package was reported at around 1am on Wednesday night”.

The officials have also recovered a threat letter near the package. The letter claims to avenge Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Dujana’s killing.

In another security breach ahead of Independence Day, a police quick reaction team (QRT) vehicle with flashers was stolen from south Delhi.