Love-struck Polish girl to fly to Bhubaneswar to find her Odia lover; watch video

Bhubaneswar: A Polish girl has proved that love has no boundaries after she posted a video expressing her determination to fly all the way to Odisha’s Bhubaneswar to find her lover.

The girl, identified as Katy, posted the video appealing the viewers to help find her lover who happens to be from Odisha. The video is now doing rounds on social media platforms.

As per the video, she met this person from Bhubaneswar over Facebook. While she described the guy as funny and lovable, they eventually started talking more and shared a lot about themselves.

Though the guy said, “Mu Tumaku Bhala Paye” a lot of times, Katy was unable to understand the Odia phrases initially. After a month of conversation, the guy proposed her by saying the same phrases and by now Katy understood the meaning as he had taught Katy a few phrases in Odia.

In the video Katy said, “I loved his company and his cute accent. But the moment he proposed, I went blank. I did not know what to reply. He kept saying his feelings and I was speechless. After some moments of silence, he said ‘Mate Reply Diya, Mu Wait Karichi’, but when I did not answer, he hung up the phone.”

After two days of no calls or text from the guy’s side, Katy tried to contact him but in vain. She said, ” I opened WhatsApp and saw that his display picture was not showing. I even tried to call him but couldn’t connect. I went searching for his profile on Facebook but his account was deleted.”

A heart-broken Katy confessed her love for the guy and stated, “Maybe I couldn’t reply anything when he proposed to me. But now, my every heartbeat echoes his words ‘Mu Tumaku Bhala Paye’. ”

Following this, Katy also mentioned that she will soon be coming to Bhubaneswar to find the guy because of which she wanted the viewers to spread the message. She signed off saying, “I have decided to find him. I don’t know how. I have gathered all possible contacts to find him and tell him that ‘Mu Tumaku Bhala Paye’. Yes, I am coming to Bhubaneswar, so please share this video because maybe somewhere he is watching it. ‘Tame jadi mate dekhucha, mu asuchi tama pakahaku’.”