Love failure: Minor girl, youth commit suicide in Gajapati

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, a minor girl and a youth died on Wednesday after consuming poison over suspected love failure together in R Udaygiri police limits in Gajapati district. The deceased duo was locals of the same village.

According to sources, the girl who studied in Class VII was involved in a love relationship with the youth to which their families opposed. Following the resistance from their family members, the couple allegedly took the drastic step and committed suicide.

Sources said the duo met near a pond today where they drank poison and returned to their respective houses.

After reaching home, their health condition deteriorated following which they were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor pronounced the minor girl as ‘brought dead’.

The youth was later shifted to another hospital as his health condition became critical but he died on the way.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and registered a case in the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway, the police said.