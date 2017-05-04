After losing 330 kg weight, Eman Ahmed will fly to Abu Dhabi today

Mumbai: Egyptian national Eman Ahmed, who was until recently believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, today got discharged from the Saifee hospital here where she underwent treatment for severe obesity.
The 37-year-old was discharged from the city hospital around 12.40 PM for further treatment in the UAE. A green corridor has been created for transporting Eman from Saifee Hospital to Gate No. 5 of Terminal 2 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here. Her flight to UAE will take off around 6 pm today, bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala said.
According to Lakdawala, Eman’s weight has now come down to 170 kg (as on Wednesday evening). She weighed a whopping 498 kg on her arrival here in February this year.
Eman’s sister Shaimaa in an online video last month had alleged that she was not receiving proper treatment at the privately-owned hospital in South Mumbai.