LoP Narasingha Mishra meets Naveen in New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Speculations are rife over a meeting between Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Narasingha Mishra at his 3 Aurangzeb road residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Mishra clarified that it was a courtesy meeting and was held to seek cooperation from his Congress party for the upcoming Hockey World Cup to be held in the state.

“Kindly don’t speculate over it. I met the CM officially as he invited me to seek cooperation from the opposition parties for smooth conduct of an international sporting event to be held in Bhubaneswar. Yesterday, I had met Sharad Yadav (of Bihar). It doesn’t mean that I met him for a (political) deal”, Mishra said.

The Congress leader met the Chief Minister at his Aurangzeb Road residence in New Delhi, triggering widespread speculations.

However, BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said, “Leaders of various parties were invited for a discussion on the mega sports event to be organised in the State. The Leader of Opposition is one of them,” Deb added.