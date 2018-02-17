Looting gang busted, 6 arrested by Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police arrested six persons today in connection with a robbery case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raghunath Dalei, Raheman Khan, Babun Das, Kanhu Das, Nassirddin Midde and Pravat Chandra Sahu.

Police have also seized one bike, 139 gram gold jewellery, 2 kg silver, 500 gram silver utensils, one Samsung LED TV, one Asus Lap Top, one Samsung Tab, one power bank, two Cannon Digital Cameras, 12 Mobile phones, one each electrical swing machine, massage machine, electrical iron, DVD player and HP Gas cylinder. Cash worth 30,474 was also recovered from them.

The accused had looted the valuables from the house of one Dilina of Balichandra Sahi in Khordha on Tuesday.

The victim had filed a complaint with Jatani police following which police registered a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC and launched a probe into the loot.