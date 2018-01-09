Crime

Looters snatch over Rs 14 lakh from petrol pump staff in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: In an open brazen day light robbery, unidentified robbers decamped snatching over Rs 14 lakh from the staff of a petrol pump near Govindpur over-bridge along NH 16 in Tangi area of Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The loot took place at around 3 pm this afternoon while two employees of Chhatia Indian Oil petrol pump were on their way to Tangi State Bank of India (SBI) branch to deposit a sum of Rs 14.65 lakh.

After around one km from the pump, the duo was chased by at least 6 looters on two bikes near Govindpur over-bridge and was intercepted. The looters threw chilli powder into their eyes and drove away towards Tangi snatching the cash bag.

Tangi Police rushed to the spot after being informed about the loot and launched a probe.

