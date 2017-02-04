Crime

Loot plan foiled: 3 auto drivers arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police on Friday have nabbed three miscreants while they were plotting plan for robbery at Bishnupriya Apartment in the area.

The accused has been identified as Chittaranjan Samantray , Prasant Behera and Prashant Mohapatra . The three accused worked as auto drivers in the city during day time and continued with the robbery act in the night time.

Acting on a tip off, police nabbed the three accused in an auto-rickshaw(OR-02-AR-5440) while they were planning for a loot in the area.

On arrest, police recovered an auto rickshaw, pistol and ammunitions were seized from their possession.

