Crime

Loot plan foiled: 3 accused arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Loot plan foiled: 3 accused arrested

Bhubaneswar:  Chandrasekhar police on Sunday has arrested three persons on suspicion of planning to execute loot and have seized arms from their possession. The miscreants were identified as Santosh Patra alias Santu (33) and Arif Iqbal alias Pintu(33) of Niali and Santosh Behera alias Biju(25) of Balipatna.

As per police, the accused along with three others after consuming alcohol in a deserted place near Panda Park Basti area were planning to execute loot in the area. Meanwhile, the police patrolling van passing by the way noticed the miscreants and subsequently tried to arrest them.

But all the miscreants after observing the police, tried to escape from the site. However, three of them were successful to flee from the place. The rest three accused were nabbed by the police.

Plan foiled

On their arrest, police have recovered a Tata Indica car (OR-05-AF-8255), one mouser, one live bullet and one iron rod from them.

Comments

