Loot on gunpoint from couple on Jayadev Vihar flyover

Bhubaneswar: Two miscreants looted gold ornaments and cash from a couple today morning on the Jayadev Vihar flyover. The robbers looted the couple on gunpoint.

Sribatsa Kumar Rath and his wife were on their way to AIIMS at 5 am today when two men on a black Pulsar came along and stopped them. They then hit the couple and threatened them with a sickle and a gun and asked them to hand over their valuables.

The couple reported in their FIR at Nayapalli police station that the miscreants took away gold earrings, two gold chains, a gold bracelet, gold bangles and Rs 5,000 cash and medical reports in a vanity bag of Rath’s wife.

“I am pregnant and yet they hit me on my ear and head. They also hit my husband and even took away all my medical reports,” she said.

Police said they are investigating into the incident.