Looking forward to meet Kim : US President Trump

Washington: The US President Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump’s response comes a day after Pyongyang warned of considering a change of approach if Washington maintains pressure.

Kim in his New Year speech said he wants good relations with the US but could consider a change of approach if Washington maintains its sanctions.

The North Korean leader took to his twitter handle to say he will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others and ready to meet President Trump anytime.

Trump had created history by becoming the first US President to have a summit meeting with a North Korean leader in more than five decades.

The two leaders met in Singapore, during which they agreed towards a North Korean denuclearization program.