London city airport closed after World War II bomb found

London

London: London City Airport announced its closure on Sunday after a World War Two bomb was discovered in the nearby River Thames, as per reports.

The ordnance was discovered in King George V Dock, close to the runway of London’s most central airport, during planned works.

A 214m (234-yard) exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed.

Travellers were told to avoid the airport: “All passengers due to travel from London City on Monday are advised to contact their airline for further information.”

