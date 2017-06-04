London Bridge terror attack: 6 killed, 3 attackers shot dead

London: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed by attackers near London Bridge on Saturday, police said.

According to police three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

Three attackers also shot by police, sources said.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene an emergency security Cabinet meet known as Cabinet Office Briefing Room (Cobra) after terror attacks took place at the London Bridge and the Borough Market, where several people were injured.

The top-level security briefing invloves a discussion across departments which is designed to respond to national emergencies.

PM Narendra Modi condemns terror attacks in London.

Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

US President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets after two consecutive terror attacks that took place across London on Saturday in which a van hit pedestrians on the London Bridge injuring several people and subsequent stabbings at the Borough Market.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

In the aftermath of a terrorist incident in Central London Saturday night, security has been beefed up for the Champions Trophy match featuring India and Pakistan on Sunday.