London 2017 hit by gastroenteritis as athletes pull out with food poisoning

London: London 2017 organizers have ordered a floor in one of the hotels used by competitors to be quarantined after an outbreak of gastroenteritis. Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, a medal prospect in the 400m, was given medical dispensation to withdraw from the 200m heats after throwing up in the call room.

A number of other athletes staying at the same hotel also have gastroenteritis, including the Ireland 400m hurdler Thomas Barr. “I’m gutted to have to withdraw from the semi-final. My whole year has been focused on the world championships. To not be able to go out and compete for Ireland is beyond disappointing.”

An organizers’ statement read: “Those affected have been supported by both team and local organizing committee medical staff. In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained. “As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff – standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation.