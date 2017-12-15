Lokmat launches Delhi edition

New Delhi: Lokmat, the Marathi daily newspaper published from Mumbai and several other cities in Maharashtra state, has launched its New Delhi edition in the national capital at a special inaugural function attended by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Shipping & Water Resources Nitin Gadkari, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar, Union Minister of IT Ravi Prasad, among others.
At the launch, Vice President said, “This is such a wonderful day and we are amidst some of the greatest minds and it’s a great day to launch #LokmatInDelhi. Families must converse in their own regional language at home. Language and emotions move together better when conversed in the mother tongue. I was educated in the regional medium and I am very proud of it and I feel one should respect – Mother who has given you birth, Motherland – place where you are born, Mother tongue, the country to which you belong to.