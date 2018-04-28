Lokayukta storm stalls House

Bhubaneswar: The State Assembly witnessed frequent adjournments and could not conduct normal businesses on Friday as opposition Congress and BJP members kept demanding a clarification from the Chief Minister while alleging that a false affidavit was filed at the Supreme Court by the Government over execution of the Odisha Lokayukta Act.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the Opposition members rushed into the Well of the House and alleged that the State Government has misled the Supreme Court by submitting a false affidavit vis-a-vis execution of the Odisha Lokayukta Act and demanded appointment of a Lokayukta at the earliest. Amid sloganeering, Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

When the House reassembled, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra said the affidavit filed at the Supreme Court states that the Odisha Lokayukta Act has already been in force in Odisha since January 16, 2015. But it is disappointing that the ruling party Chief Whip said the affidavit was misinterpreted.

“It is all evident that the State Government filed a false affidavit. It is not wise for the Chief Whip to say that the affidavit has been misinterpreted. The Chief Minister should come to the House and make a clarification regarding the affidavit,” Mishra demanded.

As Speaker Amat called Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satapathy to keep his views, the Opposition members rushed into the Well of the House and kept shouting slogans. Unable to run the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House again at 12.04 pm till 3 pm.

Again, as the Opposition members continued demanding clarification from the Chief Minister, the Speaker adjourned the House twice during afternoon sessions till 4 pm. The Opposition members staged walkouts when the Speaker didn’t give any ruling.