Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday has passed a landmark bill that makes instant “triple talaq” a criminal offence and proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word “talaq” thrice.

The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members.

MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.

The proposed law would also give the woman the right to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and her minor children. The woman can also ask for the custody of her minor children and the magistrate will take a final call on the issue, the draft law says.

The government’s move comes after the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in August, said: “Triple Talaq” was unconstitutional and violated the fundamental rights of women.