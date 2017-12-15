Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides tractor to Parliament

New Delhi: As the Winter Session of Parliament begins, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP Dushyant Chautala rode a tractor to Parliament on Friday.

The lower house MP drove his way to Parliament in a green tractor.

The Lok Sabha MP, while travelling, was also accompanied by two others in his tractor.

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till December 18 after making obituary references to the current and former members of the legislature.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Friday. The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018.