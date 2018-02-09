Lok Sabha adjourns for a month-long recess, to meet again on March 5

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha adjourned on Friday for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh members demanding more central assistance for the state.

Members of the ruling NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress went on with their protests during Zero Hour. The proceedings were first adjourned soon after meeting for the day for Question Hour.

After papers listed for the day were laid, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House, which would now meet again on March 5.

It also marks the end of the first half of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, the TDP had made it clear that it would continue its protest until the demand of special category status to Andhra Pradesh is accorded at the earliest.