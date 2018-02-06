Headlines

Lok Sabha adjourns briefly amid protests by TDP members

New Delhi: Vociferous protests by members of NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday forced brief adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings as they demanded special facilities for Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress also joined the protests in the Well of the House and raised slogans despite repeated requests by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urging them to go back to their seats.

With agitated members continuing their protests during Question Hour, the proceedings were adjourned for ten minutes till 1120 hours.

The TDP, which is the BJP’s biggest ally in the south is disappointed that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget did not address the state’s needs.

