Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was today adjourned for the day after paying tributes to BJP member Hukum Singh, who died on Saturday.

Soon after the House met, three new members — Congress members from Rajasthan Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma as well as TMC member from West Bengal Sajda Ahmed — took oath.

Yadav has been elected from Alwar while Sharma and Ahmed represent Ajmer and Uluberia constituencies, respectively.

After the members took oath, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made the obituary reference about Hukum Singh, who represented Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

79-year-old Singh was also the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Water Resources and member of General Purposes Committee of the Lok Sabha.

“A literary person with deep passion for reading scriptures; poetry and classics, the spirit of which he imbibed in his disciplined life and also reflected in his insightful articles,” Mahajan said while mourning the demise of Singh.

The House stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect for the departed soul before the proceedings were adjourned.