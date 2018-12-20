Lok Sabha adjourned after passing two bills

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after passing two bills on Thursday.

The house witnessed uproarious scenes following protest by the Opposition parties including Congress and TDP on various issues.

The two bills passed were the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The proceedings of the house were earlier adjourned in the day amid sparring between members from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the issue of proposal to build a dam on the Cauvery River.

While members from Congress were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka entered the well holding placards over the Cauvery issue.

The TDP MPs demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh and setting up of a steel plant in the state.