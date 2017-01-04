Lodha panel impact: Ranjib, Asirbad step down from OCA

Cuttack: President Ranjib Biswal and Secretary Asirbad Behera along with 173 Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials have stepped down from their respective posts on Wednesday. The move comes after the recommendations of Lodha panel that recently dismissed Anurag Thakur as BCCI president.

So far, OCA had ignored the Lodha committee’s recommendations regarding occupying of posts in the association. While Asirbad stepped down since he is 70 years old, Ranjib has resigned as per the three year cooling off period rule.

Meanwhile, a management committee has been formed to oversee arrangements for the upcoming second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium on January 19. Debasish Samantray, Barabati MLA, has been appointed the chairman of this committee. “I have always been heading the organising committee during any international match hosted at Barabati Stadium. Hence, it will be the same this time. But the veteran members who stepped down will continue to guide us,” said Samantray, also the president of Football Association of Odisha (FAO).

OCA CEO Bidyut Nayak has also said the members will extend all support for hosting the match.

The re-election of members will be conducted in February first week, said sources. the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur ordered the ouster of BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke on charges of not implementing some major reforms suggested by Justice RM Lodha panel.