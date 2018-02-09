Locals vandalize, set police station afire over custodial death in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Aggrieved over the custodial death of a theft accused at Ainthapali police station in the district later last night, scores of locals wreaked havoc by vandalizing the premises and setting the police station ablaze.

According to sources, several documents and furniture were damaged in the incident. The irate mob also set several motorbikes and police vehicles afire those were kept in the police station premises.

In a bid to restore normalcy, police resorted to lathicharge after some agitators pelted stones and clashed with the cops. Senior police officials including SP Sanjeev Arora were present at the spot and monitoring the situation.

According to reports, the locals went wild after one theft accused Abinash Munda of Bhalupali village was found hanging with a bed-sheet inside the lockup on Thursday.

Irate over the custodial death, locals staged a road blockade near Bhalupali disrupting vehicular movement on Sambalpur-Rourkela road this morning.

The body has been sent to district headquarters hospital and a judicial inquiry was conducted in presence of magistrate and family members. Later, the body was sent to VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla for autopsy.