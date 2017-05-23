Locals stage protest demanding adequate supply of drinking water

Cuttack: Over 200 residents of Laxmanpur, Sabar Sahi and Baikuntha Vihar in Ward 48 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday staged protest in front of the office of Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) demanding immediate supply of drinking water.

The residents, who protested erratic supply of drinking water in their localities, also complained of supply of poor and substandard drinking water to them.

Even though Laxmanpur, Baikuntha Vihar and Sabar Sahi are situated at Mahanadi river side, they have been reeling under acute shortage of drinking water due to PHEO officials’ apathy, they alleged.

Though a piper drinking water project was commissioned by PHEO with a pump house in the area five years back, residents are yet to get adequate supply of drinking water, Corporator Nirod Chandra Panda said.

The agitators submitted a six-point charter of demands to Assistant Executive Engineer, PHEO Bhabani Shankar Mohanty and threatened to intensify their protest if the problem is not solved soon.