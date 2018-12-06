Locals observe Talcher bandh as land caves in

Talcher: Tension erupted in Talcher as the locals called for a city-wide bandh on Thursday as land caved in due to improper sand filling by mining authorities.

Panic gripped Talcher town as a large crater developed on the floor of a house last night.

Sources said that locals staged road blockades at several places demanding the immediate intervention of the district administration. The agitation also affected the vehicular movement in the town.

Reports said a crater developed on the floor of one Santilata Bai’s house. The house near the town police station in the city initially began shaking and later developed a 4-feet deep crater.

Locals alleged that the authorities of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) had not filled the Champapasi underground coal mines with sand which resulted in the crater.