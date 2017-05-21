Twin City

Locals intercept beef laden truck in capital city

Bhubaneswar: A mini truck allegedly carrying beef has been intercepted by locals at Rasulgarh Chhak here on Saturday morning after the vehicle got involved in two road accidents on the National Highway.

Sources said, the mini truck, which was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack, hit a vehicle near Palasuni and fled from the spot. Moments later, it dashed into another vehicle at Rasulgarh, following which locals intercepted it.

The locals later found that the truck was laden with meat and suspected it to be beef.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and detained the driver for questioning.

“Investigation into the matter is on. The meat samples have been sent for examination,” a police official said.

