Locals clash with police, torch tractor after vehicle runs over boy in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Irate locals clashed with police and torched a tractor while beating up the driver after the vehicle ran over a boy at Sutaa Haat area in Cuttack on Sunday.

As per sources, the victim was traveling to see his father who is admitted at City Hospital when a tractor ran over him. Furious over the incident unrest gripped the Darghaa Bazaar area with locals gheraoing the police station and blocking road.

After police intercepted they detained the accused driver and tried to calm down the situation.  But when protests took severe form police used lathis to disperse the crowd. The crowd also retaliated pelting stones towards the police personnel. Some police officials have been injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, Cuttack DCP has taken stock of the situation while deploying three platoons of police forces to contain the unruly mob and prevent any more untoward development.

 

