Locals block Khandagiri-Chandaka road demanding arrest of looters

Bhubaneswar: Vehicular movement was disrupted between Khandagiri and Chandaka area as locals blocked the road demanding the arrest of miscreants involved in loot in the area.

As per sources, a large number of vehicles were stranded due to burning of tyres on Khandagiri-Chandaka road by locals.

Locals alleged that miscreants and looters have surfaced in the area of late. They are involved in burglaries to chain snatching. Most often they inflict injuries on the persons while looting them. The irate locals also stated that the agitation will continue if the miscreants are not arrested.