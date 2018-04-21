Locals block Bhadrak-Chandbali road after youth killed in road mishap

Bhadrak: Traffic movement on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road was disrupted today following a road blockade staged by locals protesting death of a youth in a road mishap near Baharpal village in the district on Friday.

Irate locals staged the road blockade by placing the dead body on the road and burning tyres to press their demand to compensate the family of the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Pallai. Chinmay was critically injured after being hit by a speeding SUV coming from Chandbali side yesterday. Even though he was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he later succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road following the road blockade agitation.

Meanwhile, police rushed to spot and efforts were on to pacify the irate mob.