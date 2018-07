List of trains controlled, cancelled, short terminated due to heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of heavy rain in coastal area, some of the trains were en-routed for water-logging at Khurda Road Railway station, Bhubaneswar Railway station and Puri yard today.

However, some of the trains have left from the stations as the water level have started receding.

List of resumed trains in Odisha:

08091 Bhubaneswar-Puri Rath Yatra Special Train left Sakhigopal at 0811 hrs instead of 0635 hrs 58403 Khurda-Puri Passenger Train left Khurda Road at 0820 hrs instead of 0635 hrs 0700 hrs 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prasanti Express left Bhubaneswar at 0635 hrs instead of 0530 hrs 12837 Howrah-Puri Express left Retang at 0628 hrs instead of 0550 hrs 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam SF Express left Bhubaneswar at 0920 hrs instead of 0735 hrs 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express left Bhubaneswar at 0900 hrs instead of 0830 hrs 22644 Thiruvananthapuram-Salimar Express left Bhubaneswar at 0907 hrs instead of 0714 hrs 12839 Howrah-Chennai Central mail left Bhubaneswar at 0755 hrs instead of 0702hrs 18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express left Bhubaneswar at 0910 hrs instead of 0635 hrs 15644 Puri-Kamakhaya Express left Mancheswar Station at 0908 hrs instead of 0700 hrs 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express left Bhubaneswar at 0912 hrs instead of 0810 hrs 18426 Puri-Durg Express left Mancheswar station at 0918 hrs. instead of 0838 hrs 58416 Puri-Cuttack left Puri station at 0815 hrs instead of 0800 hrs 58417 Puri-Gunupur left Delangr at 0900 hrs instead of 0830 hrs 18416/18414 Barbil-Puri Express left Motari Station at 0855 hrs instead of 0650 hrs 12278 Howrah-Puri Satabdi Express left Khurda Road station at 0838 hrs instead of 0630 hrs 22832 Howrah-Sri Satya Sai Prasanti Nilayam Express left Kaipadar Road at 0940 hrs instead of 0730 hrs 18507 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express left Khurd Road station at 0910 hrs instead of 0630 hrs 22641 Ernakulam-Patna Express left Khurda Road station at 0855 hrs instead of 0600 hrs 20817 Howrah-Mysore Express left Bhubaneswar at 0740 hrs instead of 0710 hrs

List of passenger trains cancelled/short terminated:

All Rath Yatra Special Trains between Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road and Khurda Road-Nayagarh-Khurda Road 58535/58536 Cuttack-Paradip-Cuttack Passenger Train will be cancelled 02891/02892 Bhubaneswar-Puri-Bhubaneswar Rath Yatra Special Passenger train will be cancelled

List of short termination/ short origination of trains:

58436 Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger train leaving Cuttack on date will be short-terminated at Jajpur Keonjhar Road and will run as 58435 Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from Jajpur Keonjar Road.

The services of 58436/58435 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger will remain cancelled between Jajpur Keojhar Road-Bhadrak.