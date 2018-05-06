Headlines

Liquor trader beaten to death in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A liquor trader was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified miscreants near Station Bazar under Laxmisagar police station here today.

The deceased has been identified as P. Kameswar Reddy.

According to reports, Reddy had a heated exchange of words with two persons who are yet to be identified. However, the argument took an ugly turn and the duo attacked the businessman with a bamboo plank and fled the spot.

Kameswar was rescued by some passersby in a critical condition and was rushed to the Capital Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, Laxmisagar police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Basing on a complaint lodged by Teddy’s family members, police have detained a person for his alleged involvement in the case.

