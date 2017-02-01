Liquor sale banned during panchayat polls in state

Bhubaneswar: The state Excise Department on Tuesday issued a ban on sale and purchase of liquor two days ahead of the voting for panchayat polls in the State.

As per the directive of the State Election Commission (SEC), Excise Commissioner Prasant Kumar Senapati has written to the District Collectors to all district collectors restricting purchase and sale of liquor 48 hours before the start of elections till the day following the elections.

Liquor sales will be prohibited in Hotels, guest houses, eateries, and any other public and private places coming under the block or the Zilla Parishad zone.

“Deputy Excise Commissioner MK Dash has said that there will be a ban on sale of all excise commodities from 48 hours before the Panchayat elections till the following day. He further said that their mobile squads would conduct raids at various places.