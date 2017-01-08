Liqour is a social evil, ordering to stop sell near NH won’t deter : Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: On the backdrop of Supreme Court’s guidelines for removing all liquor establishments within 500 m area from the National and State Highways, State Excise Minister Damodar Rout on Sunday said the government is doing all it can to make the state liquor free but since it has turned out to be an epidemic it is not bound to stop.

“Liquor is like an epidemic which has seeped into every corner of the society. It has turned out into a social evil. Even if we remove liquor shops from nearby NH would it deter selling of the liquor no, Rout said.

“Since it is easily available in every dhaba, hotel. People have access to such points easily even at 8 pm and 11 pm,” he said adding that department sees every action to bring the sell down.

“We can instruct Police, excise officials to take actions but since they collect monthly from such sources what can we do?” he questioned.

Notably, last December 15, the Supreme Court passed an order to remove all liquor shops within 500 m area from the NH and the state government has also initiated the process for identifying such liquor shops within the next month.

A high level meeting under the Chief Secretary’s Chairmanship was held on Saturday where a detailed blue print has been worked out.