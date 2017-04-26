Entertainment

Lipstick Under my Burkha clears for theatrical release with ‘A’ certificate

Pragativadi News Service
Lipstick

New Delhi: Feminist drama -Lipstick Under My Burkha- is cleared for a theatrical release in India after the country’s Film Certification Appellate Tribunal overruled the censor board’s refusal to issue the film a certificate.

The board had refused a certificate, saying that the film was “lady oriented” and contained “abusive words, audio pornography.”

The Film Certification Appelate Tribunal (FCAT) has directed the Central Board Film Certification to grant an ‘A’ certificate to the Hindi film with voluntary and some additional cuts.

The appeal against denial of certificate for the film by CBFC was filed by Mr Prakash Jha, the producer of the film.

The film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava had described the ban as an assault on women’s rights, and challenged it in the appeals court.

 

