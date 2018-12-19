Lionel Messi receives fifth Golden Shoe award

Barcelona: Lionel Messi received his fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for finishing as the top goalscorer in Europe.

The striker scored 34 goals in 68 games for Barcelona, putting him ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

After being presented with his latest prize in Barcelona, Messi said, “The truth is I had no idea this would happen when I started. I dreamt of playing professional football and enjoying success, I love the game, but I never imagined I would have so much.”

“I enjoy the work, the effort, I’m at the best team in the world and play with the best team-mates in the world, so everything is easier,” he added.

The award ceremony was attended by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu players including Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto.