Twin City

Lion Lakshman dies in Nandankanan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
lion dead

Bhubaneswar: A lion at the Nandankanan Zoological Park today died. The zoo staff said he died out of old age and was keeping unwell since few days. The lion, Lakshman, was 23 years old.

The big cat was unwell owing to its age, said its caretakers. The lion had even quit eating since the last two days as per zoo sources. The increasing heat is believed to have made its condition worse.

While the Nandankanan zoo is famous for its large number and varieties of tigers, the zoo also boasts of a big family of lions. However, with one of its oldest lions passing away, the number of lions has now decreased to 14.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

old baby old baby
14.6K
Latest News Update

In pics: 8 month old baby from Punjab Weighing 17 Kg
Ramdev Ramdev
7.5K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
Odia song Odia song
4.9K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
3.9K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
coaches coaches
2.9K
Headlines

Railways to increase 3AC coaches in long distance trains
To Top