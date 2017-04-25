Lion Lakshman dies in Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: A lion at the Nandankanan Zoological Park today died. The zoo staff said he died out of old age and was keeping unwell since few days. The lion, Lakshman, was 23 years old.

The big cat was unwell owing to its age, said its caretakers. The lion had even quit eating since the last two days as per zoo sources. The increasing heat is believed to have made its condition worse.

While the Nandankanan zoo is famous for its large number and varieties of tigers, the zoo also boasts of a big family of lions. However, with one of its oldest lions passing away, the number of lions has now decreased to 14.