Link all mobile numbers to Aadhar within 1 yr

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed to the centre to register details of identity of every mobile user within a year.

The apex court said that there are over 100 crore mobile subscribers while making it mandatory for all mobile subscribers, including those having pre-paid SIM cards, to have their phone number linked to Aadhar without fail within one year.

The court also directed the Centre to device a way so that each person with a pre-paid sim would have to fill and deposit a form whenever he or she recharges.

