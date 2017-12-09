Link mobile number to Aadhaar from home via OTP From January 1

New Delhi: Now, mobile users link their numbers with Aadhaar from their home from January 1 using a voice-guided system that would complete the process through a One-Time Password (OTP).

The companies decided to roll out the system after consumers complained about the tedious process at their outlets.

The consumers were asked to get their numbers linked to Aadhaar due to security concerns by the Supreme Court. The consumers will lose their connection if they fail to comply with the new rule, stated a government notification on March 23. Following the apex court’s instruction, the Centre set the deadline for the first week of February to complete the linking.

An OTP-based system is seen as the most convenient route for mobile subscribers to get their numbers linked with Aadhaar.