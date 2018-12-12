Lingayats stage protest in Delhi demanding minority status

New Delhi: A large number of protestors belonging to Lingayat community on Wednesday agitated here demanding religious minority status.

They were agitating against the Centre’s decision to reject the state government’s recommendation to grant a religious minority status to their community.

The centre on Monday has informed the Karnataka High Court that it rejected the state government’s recommendation.

The Union government has rejected the recognition to Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities stating that these communities are a part of the Hindu religion.